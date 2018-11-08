Tickets on sale for End Game at USNA

Midshipmen from the Naval Academy’s drama group, The Masqueraders, will present Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame,” Nov. 9 – 10 and Nov. 16 – 17 at 8 p.m., in Mahan Hall at the Naval Academy.

Performances are open to the public. Tickets are on sale now for $16 and can be purchased by calling 410-293-TIXS (8497), or online at navyperforms.showare.com/.

“Endgame” features a world in environmental collapse, and demonstrates the synergy between discarding the earth and discarding humanity. Many critics consider “Endgame” to be Beckett’s greatest play, a masterpiece of existential philosophy expressed through unforgettable characters, humor, and poetry.

“I like to create theater that feels relevant to the world that our midshipmen will experience as Naval and Marine Corps officers. An environmental focus for Endgame’s post-apocalyptic setting allows us to explore the relationship between human activities and the world in which our future officers will serve, lead, and shape,” said director Christy Stanlake.

The Masqueraders were officially founded in 1907 and is the oldest extracurricular activity at the Naval Academy. Each fall the Masqueraders produce one main-stage show, which is selected to support the curriculum of the academy’s English department. The group also performs a series of student-directed, one-act plays every spring.

Past fall performances have included “The Infinite Wrench,” “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “Macbeth,” and “Much Ado about Nothing.” Recent productions by the Masqueraders have received 5-Star ratings from professional theater reviewers across the DC and Baltimore regions.

Visitors may enter through Gate 3 (recommended) or Gate 1 and will be required to show a picture ID. All bags are subject to search. Vehicles without a Department of Defense driver or passenger are not permitted to drive onto academy grounds. Handicapped visitors with proper decals are permitted through Gate 1 after a vehicle inspection. All bags are subject to search.

For more information about the Masqueraders, visit www.usna.edu/Masqueraders/. For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page.

