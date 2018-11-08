Three exhibits to open at Maryland Hall opening reception tonight!

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts announces the opening of three art exhibitions for the Fall. Maryland Hall presents exhibits that engage audiences on many levels, from community exhibits to curated group and solo exhibits in several galleries. The new exhibits include the photography of young girls in “Fearless Girls Photography Group Exhibition,” collaborative woodwork pieces in “Symbiosis by Vicco Von Voss” and ceramics in “Familiarity.” The public is invited to celebrate the opening of all three exhibits at a free Opening Reception on Thursday, November 8 from 5:30-7:00 pm.

Fearless Girls Photography Group Exhibition

Open Now through December 19, 2018, Openshaw Balcony Gallery, 3rd Floor

Fearless Photography Camps and Workshops bring together teen girls to learn confidence and individuality through photography. Alison Harbaugh, founder of Fearless Girls Photography says, “Our goal for last summer’s Fearless Photography Camp was to teach this selfie generation to turn their camera around and document their community. This show highlights the stories that were created about seven local businesses.” Teaching girls as young as 10-years-old, the Camps and workshops encourage them to realize their strengths and develop an artistic skill that serves as a way to let their voices be heard in a noisy tech-filled world.

Symbiosis by Vicco Von Voss

Open November 8 through December 19, 2018, Chaney Gallery, 2nd Floor

The complex, complimentary interrelationship between two organisms is the founding concept of this exhibition. Vicco von Voss is a craftsman, artist and designer working in wood. “Symbiosis” reflects von Voss’ need to explore beyond his artistic boundaries by inviting collaboration. Interwoven with von Voss’ woodwork are pieces by Sara Bakken, a fabric and glass artist, and Blake Conroy’s work in metal resulting in a cohesive visual whole greater than any respective medium or a single artist’s realm of expression. A keystone work features the cross-section of an ancient tree that grew in a Chesapeake churchyard for 450 years. Cut into a round almost 20 feet in circumference, the magnificent ring becomes a palette to express and encircle the elemental interconnections between wood, metal, glass and fabric.

Vicco Von Voss will give a gallery talk and walk through of the exhibit on Monday, November 12 at 6 pm. The talk is free and open to the public.

Familiarity

Open November 8 through December 19, 2018, Martino Gallery, 2nd Floor

Jenna Wright works primarily in Ceramics, exploring our understanding of home, domestic comforts, and objects, as well as introducing personal subject matter. Wright says, “My work starts with the ‘home,’ the dense suburban environment I was raised in, and the city I live in currently. The essence of intimacy and abstraction of the sociological home is what I debate. The molding of an individual, the formation of a home and the shaping of a landscape all have common ideals in our society. I am exploring our understanding of home, domestic comforts, and objects.”

The galleries at Maryland Hall are free and open to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis MD 21401. Learn more about the galleries and gallery events at MarylandHall.org.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB