The Grand Illumination 2018

Annapolis officially kicked off the Holiday season with the Grand Illumination of the City’s Christmas tree at City Dock last night. About a thousand gathered on Dock Street as Wiley Baker from WNAV emceed the event with the culmination of Santa Claus and his wife singing and dancing with the children.

Mayor Buckley was on hand to lead the countdown to light the tree–but prior to that, he called for a moment of silence for the victims of the Capital-Gazette shooting in June. And rather than count down from 10, we started at 5–one for each member fo their staff who lost their life and woudl not be with the City this holiday.

All Photos ©2018 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

