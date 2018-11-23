A man died by suicide at BWI about 730pm on Wednesday night in the heat of Thanksgiving travel. Many details are not known, but the incident happened between the Jet Blue and American Airlines check in counters on the upper level. From a witness who contacted Eye On Annapolis, the man had a knife of some sort and cut himself in the neck.

Authorities responded and closed off the area for an investigation and to clean the scene. The Maryland Transit Police and the Transportation Security Administration both said that there was no security threat and that the incident was not a danger to the public.



