“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Suicide at BWI

| November 22, 2018
Rams Head

A man died by suicide at BWI about 730pm on Wednesday night in the heat of Thanksgiving travel. Many details are not known, but the incident happened between the Jet Blue and American Airlines check in counters on the upper level. From a witness who contacted Eye On Annapolis, the man had a knife of some sort and cut himself in the neck.

Authorities responded and closed off the area for an investigation and to clean the scene. The Maryland Transit Police and the Transportation Security Administration both said that there was no security threat and that the incident was not a danger to the public.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here