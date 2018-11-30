“Herrmann
Student taped to chair by substitute at Lake Shore Elementary

| November 29, 2018
A long term substitute teacher at Lake Shore Elementary school taped a second grader to a chair after the student would not sit down in class.  According to principal, Julie Little-McVearry, the teacher told a male student to return to his seat and if he did not, she would tape him to the chair. And she did. The incident occurred yesterday (November 28) and Little-McVearry was advised of it later that evening by a parent.

I want you to know very clearly that the conduct that I have described above is never acceptable in a school setting. I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Click To Tweet

After contacting AACPS human resources, the substitute was not permitted back in the classroom and will not be exposed to children “until this matter is resolved.”

In a letter sent home to parents, Little-McVearry said,” I want you to know very clearly that the conduct that I have described above is never acceptable in a school setting. I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured.”

The letter is below and also at this link (PDF):

Download (PDF, 218KB)

