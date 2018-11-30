Student taped to chair by substitute at Lake Shore Elementary

A long term substitute teacher at Lake Shore Elementary school taped a second grader to a chair after the student would not sit down in class. According to principal, Julie Little-McVearry, the teacher told a male student to return to his seat and if he did not, she would tape him to the chair. And she did. The incident occurred yesterday (November 28) and Little-McVearry was advised of it later that evening by a parent.

After contacting AACPS human resources, the substitute was not permitted back in the classroom and will not be exposed to children “until this matter is resolved.”

In a letter sent home to parents, Little-McVearry said,” I want you to know very clearly that the conduct that I have described above is never acceptable in a school setting. I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured.”

The letter is below and also at this link (PDF):

Download (PDF, 218KB)

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB