Stolen car recovered in Annapolis; suspect also charged with drug possession

Annapolis Police arrested Rodney Dorsey, 31, of Annapolis last night after officers stopped the vehicle he was driving which had been reported stolen in Anne Arundel County.

At about 5pm yesterday (November 13), an alert officer say a stolen 2018 VW SUV being driven on Newtowne Drive. Dorsey was the sole occupant. When searched, police found a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, a glass pipe, and a digital scale.

He was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond, possession of CDS not marijuana and two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia. Dorsey was also cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to display lighted lamps.

The Capital is reporting that Dorsey is currently serving a year of unsupervised probation from an open container charge.

Dorsey was released by the District Court Commissioner on his recognizance.

