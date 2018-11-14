“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Stolen car recovered in Annapolis; suspect also charged with drug possession

| November 14, 2018
Rams Head
Rodney Dorsey

Rodney Dorsey (Photo: APD)

Annapolis Police arrested Rodney Dorsey, 31, of Annapolis last night after officers stopped the vehicle he was driving which had been reported stolen in Anne Arundel County.

At about 5pm yesterday (November 13), an alert officer say a stolen 2018 VW SUV being driven on Newtowne Drive. Dorsey was the sole occupant. When searched, police found a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, a glass pipe, and a digital scale.

He was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond, possession of CDS not marijuana and two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia. Dorsey was also cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to display lighted lamps.

The Capital is reporting that Dorsey is currently serving a year of unsupervised probation from an  open container charge.

Dorsey was released by the District Court Commissioner on his recognizance.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here