“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Sounds of the Season to be presented by Glen Burnie United Methodist Church

| November 15, 2018

 

The Glen Burnie United Methodist Church will present Sounds of the Season on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the 8:30 am and 11:00 am services.  The Chancel Choir and an 8 piece orchestra will be conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg.  The program includes a mixture of contemporary as well as classical Christmas songs.  All are welcome to attend.  The Church is located at 5 Second Avenue, S.E.; Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Christmas Eve Services are as follows:  5:00 pm – Childrens Service
8:00 pm – w/Choir and 6 piece orchestra
11:00 pm – w/Choir and 6 piece orchestra

Rams Head
Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here