Sounds of the Season to be presented by Glen Burnie United Methodist Church
The Glen Burnie United Methodist Church will present Sounds of the Season on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the 8:30 am and 11:00 am services. The Chancel Choir and an 8 piece orchestra will be conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. The program includes a mixture of contemporary as well as classical Christmas songs. All are welcome to attend. The Church is located at 5 Second Avenue, S.E.; Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Christmas Eve Services are as follows: 5:00 pm – Childrens Service
8:00 pm – w/Choir and 6 piece orchestra
11:00 pm – w/Choir and 6 piece orchestra
