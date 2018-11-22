Small Business Saturday this weekend!

Downtown Annapolis businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday on November 24th. This national marketing event started in 2010 to draw attention to the small businesses that make our communities unique around the country. “Small business is the backbone of the area’s economy,” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of both the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District.

When you stroll through downtown Annapolis along Main Street, Maryland Avenue, West Street and cross the creek into Eastport you will notice the landscape is dominated by small businesses that call Annapolis home.

This day has become a community celebration of small business. Government leaders around the country put out statements about the importance of small business and consumers flock back to traditional Main Street shopping areas to get the traditional customer service that you cannot find online or at a self-checkout lane. The City of Annapolis government always uses this weekend to offer free on-street parking and pre-paid parking discounts in city garages.

Visit www.annapolisparking.com for details.

This year the city also expanded the route of the free downtown circulator shuttle to make getting around with your purchases even easier. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has also started putting up its first wave of holiday decorations, sponsored by Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis. The rest will be put up by the Annapolis Arts District, Maryland Ave and State Circle Association, the Annapolis Jaycees and local businesses in the very near future.

In downtown Annapolis you will find many times it is the actual owner that is in the store or restaurant ready to help you. Many of the stores, galleries and boutiques also carry locally made products so your purchase supports multiple local small businesses. Both Finart Gallery and the Annapolis Pottery are known for having artists create right inside their stores. Mr. Scherfel’s men’s boutique has locally made leather products and two pop-up shops on Main Street feature local crafters. This gives you the opportunity to find one of a kind gifts.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is also selling its locally painted holiday ornament featuring the Statehouse view from Cornhill Street. This ornament is available at Mills Fine Wine and Spirits, the Annapolis Museum Store, Lilac Bijou, Annapolis Pottery, Peak House and Annabeth’s in downtown Annapolis. Shopping, dining and hotel discounts for the holiday are also available on the Downtown Annapolis Partnership website.

This weekend after the black Friday shopping panic remember, Small Business Saturday means calmer waters are ahead for relaxed shopping with personal service in downtown Annapolis.

