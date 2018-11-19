Severna Park man killed by truck after exiting vehicle

On November 17, 2018 at approximately 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash at 105 West Earleigh Heights Road in Severna Park.

Investigation revealed a Ford F350 was backing in the driveway at 105 West Earleigh Heights Road when the driver exited the vehicle. The vehicle continued to roll and struck the driver who had exited the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch. The owner later found the vehicle in the ditch and attempted to move it before realizing the victim/driver was beneath the vehicle. The driver was declared dead at the scene by Fire Department personnel and taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Baltimore for autopsy.

The primary cause is still under investigation. Alcohol use by the driver appears to have been a significant contributing circumstance. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB