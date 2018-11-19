“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Severna Park man killed by truck after exiting vehicle

| November 19, 2018
Rams Head

On November 17, 2018 at approximately 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash at 105 West Earleigh Heights Road in Severna Park.

Investigation revealed a Ford F350 was backing in the driveway at 105 West Earleigh Heights Road when the driver exited the vehicle. The vehicle continued to roll and struck the driver who had exited the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch. The owner later found the vehicle in the ditch and attempted to move it before realizing the victim/driver was beneath the vehicle.   The driver was declared dead at the scene by Fire Department personnel and taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Baltimore for autopsy.

The primary cause is still under investigation. Alcohol use by the driver appears to have been a significant contributing circumstance. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

Rams Head
 

 

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here