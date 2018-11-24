Severn man shot early this morning in Eastport’s Harbor House parking lot

On November 24th at 4:15am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male shooting victim, Marvin Venerable, 34, of Severn, outside in the parking lot. Mr. Venerable was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is in stable, but serious condition. There is no further information at this time.

Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Madison Street. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB