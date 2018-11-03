Serious accident in Lothian seriously injures 3 small children

On November 2, 2018 at approximately 4:57pm officers responded to a multi vehicle crash on Southern Maryland Blvd (Rt 4) at Lower Pindell Road in Lothian.

A Honda sedan , operated by Diana Luengas, 29 of Lothian, was northbound on Southern Maryland Blvd attempting to turn left and crossover the southbound travel lanes onto Lower Pindell Rd when it was struck by a Pontiac travelling south. The Pontiac struck the Honda on the right rear door (passenger side) which then caused the Honda to spin and leave the roadway.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries. There were three small children in the rear seat of the Honda. The children sustained severe injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The diver of the Pontiac sustained very minor injuries.

The preliminary cause of the crash is the Honda failing to yield the right of way.

