Senator Astle co-chairs new initiative–Hunting Works for Maryland

Hunters in Maryland generate $401 million in economic activity, much of which is spent at locally-owned businesses throughout the state. Business leaders from across the state came together in Annapolis last week to highlight this and other economic successes derived from hunting while announcing the formation of Hunting Works For Maryland.

“More than 88,000 people hunt in Maryland each year. Each of these hunters spends, on average, $3,000 a year. This spending is felt throughout the economy of Maryland,” said Deb Carter, executive director of the Maryland Association of Campgrounds, and a co-chair of Hunting Works For Maryland. “We are working together to educate people about these numbers and how hunters are directly contributing to our economy.”

Over 65 organizations have signed on to be part of the free initiative. Members are advocates for public policies that support jobs and economic prosperity. As a grassroots organization, members promote the role that hunting and the shooting sports play in both the heritage and economic health of Maryland.

“Hunting generates $32 million in state and local taxes, which obviously benefits everyone who lives in Maryland,” said Sen. John Astle, a Hunting Works For Maryland co-chair who represents District 30 in the state senate. “Here’s something a lot of non-hunters don’t know, hunters pay a tax on their equipment known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, after it’s collected this money is reallocated to every state and used for the express purpose of conserving wild habitat. That benefits non-game animal species, and it benefits everyone who enjoys the outdoors—hikers, campers and birdwatchers. These are the kinds of facts we want to make common knowledge.”

Hunting Works For Maryland co-chairs say that hunter spending benefits more than just conservation efforts and generates more than tax revenue.

“In addition to generating tax revenue, hunting also supports thousands of jobs in the state of Maryland and draws as many as 19,000 out of state hunters each year as well,” said Ruth Toomey, a co-chair, and executive director of the Maryland Tourism Coalition. “Maryland hunters spend $50 million on trip-related expenses each year, and another $128 million per year on equipment.”

“The money brought in by hunters can be really critical to many of our smaller, local economies. In these areas hunting season is the busiest time of year,” said Delores Jones, a co-chair, and general manager of Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Chestertown.

There is no cost for joining Hunting Works For Maryland. More information can be found on their website: www.huntingworksformd.com.

