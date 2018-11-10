Schuh, Graves unveil design of new Jacobsville firehouse

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, along with Fire Chief Allan Graves, unveiled the design of the new Jacobsville Fire Station.

“Over the last four years, Anne Arundel County has undertaken a major effort to address our public safety infrastructure,” said Schuh. “This new Jacobsville fire station will be a bricks and mortar example of our unshakable commitment to public safety.”

The new 11,750 square foot $6.2 million Jacobsville Fire Station will be at located at the old station’s current location, 3725 Mountain Road. The station is set to break ground in mid-2019.

This new fire station is a concrete example the Schuh Administration’s historic investments in public safety investments, which include:

A major effort to improve our public-safety infrastructure, including the development of a new policy academy that we broke ground on December, the new Central booking facility we broke on this March, and four additional fire stations.

Increasing the number of public-safety personnel by more than 80 to combat gangs and improve response times.

Accelerating the purchases of new police vehicles to bring the average age of our fleet down to 3 years.

The County’s FY2019 budget builds on those efforts, calling for the installation of a new water supply tank in South County, as well as EMS substations in Mayo and in Heritage Harbour to ensure better, more efficient response times. The operating budget also includes funding for 38 new public safety professionals, including 10 new firefighters, a down payment on the County Executive’s goal of staffing the department to 970.

The capital project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

