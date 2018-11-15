Save the dates for Annapolis’s Midnight Madnesses

Midnight Madness is a fun shopping event in Historic Downtown Annapolis, Maryland. This local holiday shopping tradition encompasses the charm and character of our most beloved memories of Norman Rockwell and Charles Dickens. The streets and storefronts will be adorned with holiday decorations, trees, garland, snowflakes, bows and lights along with performers in the streets and in-store refreshments and entertainment it will be a night to remember. The festivities and shopping take place along Maryland Ave, State Circle, West Street, Main Street, Market Space, Randall Street and Dock Street. Residents and visitors are invited to stroll throughout downtown Annapolis from 6PM until Midnight on December 6 and 13 (6PM until 11PM on December 20). For those that wish the comfort of a shuttle service, hop aboard the free Circulator bus for a ride around town along with pick up and drop off from all the downtown parking garages.

“Downtown Annapolis is a great place to stroll and shop during the holidays at the many boutiques, galleries and stores throughout the town” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “Midnight Madness nights are fun evenings to shop with friends, listen to the musicians lined up along the sidewalks, get a drink in your favorite pub, check out the alpacas and take your picture under the Holiday Light Canopy on West Street, in Snow Flake Alley on Main Street or in front of the Christmas tree by the Market House.” Annapolis never disappoints during the holidays! Ranked as one of America’s top 25 best towns for the holidays by Travel + Leisure, Annapolis is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

Dozens of musicians perform on the sidewalks along Maryland Ave, West Street and Main Street. You will also find Alpacas on the top of Main Street, it will be snowing at the bottom of Main Street and the police will be serving hot chocolate. On Dec 6th you might even catch the Menorah Parade of cars heading into town to light the menorah. Many of the shops also have refreshments. “The best part of the evening is the shopping. There are so many unique items in the shops downtown. You’ll find fabulous gifts here that you won’t find online or at a national chain store. ” says Judy Buddensick who serves on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. She is once again the lead elf of the night and managing the entertainment. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is also offering discounts on its website www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/annapolis-coupons for shopping, dining and hotel stays for the holiday season to encourage everyone to shop locally owned store this holiday season.

Garage parking during Midnight Madness events will be easier this year with free evening parking at the Calvert Street parking Garage located at 19 St Johns Street and new $2 all evening parking at the Whitmore Parking Garage at 25 Clay Street. Gott’s Court Parking Garage and the Knighton Parking Garaged along West Street are both offering $5 all evening parking when you prepay online at www.annapolisparking.com. These all evening parking specials give you an opportunity to arrive early for dinner and happy hour or to get a head start on shopping. All downtown metered parking spaces are free for 3 hours during the holidays.

The free Circulator Shuttle has a new route this holiday season and now stops at the free Calvert Street parking Garage and State Circle along with the popular stops along West Street and Main Street. The Circulator Shuttle is a great way to get your packages back to the parking garages or to take a free ride to West Street to check out the galleries and shops in the Annapolis Arts District.

Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis returns as the lead sponsor of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership Holidays for the eighth consecutive year. “We are so pleased to support Midnight Madness with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. It’s all about supporting our community and local businesses,” said Paul LaRochelle of Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis. Downtown Annapolis Partnership Chairman of the Board Matt Schatzle added, “It takes a partnership to bring everyone the magical holiday season that downtown Annapolis is known for. We are grateful for the support of Lexus of Annapolis, the City of Annapolis, Homestead Gardens, Annapolis Jaycees, Annapolis Arts District, a wide range of performers, downtown businesses and all the others that all contribute to making Annapolis even better.”

It a perfect evening for friends and family to enjoy a night out in downtown Annapolis Maryland.

December 6, 13 and 20. Starting at 6pm

More information at

www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/midnight-madness

