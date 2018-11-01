SAT scores on the rise for AACPS

Members of the Class of 2018 who took the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) last year scored 30 points higher than their counterparts who graduated a year earlier, data released recently by the College Board shows.

The composite score for county students was 1,101 points, 35 points higher than public school students across Maryland. The mean score for county students on the English/Reading/Writing portion of the assessment 556 points, 15 points higher than a year ago and 18 points higher than mean for Maryland students. The mean score on the math portion of the assessment also rose by 15 points, to 545. That is 17 points higher than the average state score.

The largest gain in mean scores among student groups was made by Hispanic students, whose scores rose by 40 points (23 on the English portion and 17 on the math portion). Mean scores for African-American students rose by 13 points in math and 12 points in English.

AACPS is administering the PSAT and SAT free of charge to all high school juniors this year.

For more information on AACPS SAT scores for the Class of 2018, click the link below.

SAT Scores 2018

