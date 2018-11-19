“Safe Schools Maryland” program results in arrest of two Broadneck teens

In October of 2018 the Special Investigations and Narcotics Section Major Offenders Unit received a complaint that was sent through MEMA’s “Safe Schools Maryland” tip line regarding two suspects who were selling controlled dangerous substances in the Broadneck area. On November 16, 2018, a search warrant was executed at a residence located in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive in Annapolis. Seized from the residence was the following:

Six zip lock bags containing home-made edibles with THC

Large zip lock bag containing home-made edibles with THC

CDS paraphernalia – Scale, bags, and heat sealer

One adult male suspect was arrested and one juvenile male suspect was charged on a juvenile citation and released to a parent.

See our coverage of the “Safe Schools Maryland” launch.

Suspects:

Jason Anthony Carcamo | 18 | 1200 block Hilltop Drive | Annapolis, MD 21409

Charges:

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

16 year old male | Annapolis, MD 21409

Charged on Juvenile Citation

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB