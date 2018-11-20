“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Robert Leib appointed to Anne Arundel Board of Education

| November 20, 2018
Rams Head

Photo: Facebook

The School Board Appointment Commission of Anne Arundel County tonight appointed Robert Leib of Harwood to fill the vacant District 30 seat on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County. Leib will be sworn in along with the four newly elected Board Members at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018, by the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

Leib lists his experience as a former Special Assistant to County Executive Steve Schus, the former Chief of Staff for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, former Director of Business and Government Services for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and a retired US Navy officer.

Eleven candidates originally applied for the seat, though two candidates withdrew shortly afterward. The Commission interviewed the remaining candidates on October 29, 2018, and November 1, 2018.

Leib’s term will expire on December 6, 2020, as the Board finalizes its transition to a fully elected Board.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here