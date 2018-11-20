Robert Leib appointed to Anne Arundel Board of Education

The School Board Appointment Commission of Anne Arundel County tonight appointed Robert Leib of Harwood to fill the vacant District 30 seat on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County. Leib will be sworn in along with the four newly elected Board Members at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018, by the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

Leib lists his experience as a former Special Assistant to County Executive Steve Schus, the former Chief of Staff for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, former Director of Business and Government Services for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and a retired US Navy officer.

Eleven candidates originally applied for the seat, though two candidates withdrew shortly afterward. The Commission interviewed the remaining candidates on October 29, 2018, and November 1, 2018.

Leib’s term will expire on December 6, 2020, as the Board finalizes its transition to a fully elected Board.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB