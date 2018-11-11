Pop up peep show coming to ArtFarm Annapolis

Callie Pigeon, producer of the Les Folies Derrière burlesque show series, will debut her new event, Peep Show Pop-Up, at ArtFarm on Saturday, November 17 at 8pm. The event will feature live performances, local artisans, and rum cocktails courtesy of Lyon Distilling Company. A $5 donation is suggested for admission.

“In terms of structure, this will be a little different from the shows I typically produce in Annapolis” said Pigeon, who has previously produced burlesque shows at Metropolitan Lounge celebrating Valentine’s Day,The Fourth of July, and Halloween. “This will be part burlesque show, part pop-up shop, and part cocktail party. Kind of like a ‘mature audiences only’ version of Midnight Madness.”

The event will feature burlesque performances by local entertainers Gigi Holliday and London St. Juniper, with Pigeon serving as MC. In addition to performing, St. Juniper will also be vending items from her retro-vintage clothing line, Vicious Poodle Pinup. A second vendor, Creamed and Sugared, will have hand-carved exotic hardwood novelties for sale.

“It’s always fun to experiment with a non-traditional show format, and I’m very grateful to ArtFarm for giving me the opportunity to do something brand new in their space,”said Pigeon. “I hope West Street is ready for us!”

ArtFarm is located at 45 West St. in Annapolis.

