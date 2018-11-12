Police investigating distribution of KKK fliers in Lothian

On November 12, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the Iron Stone community in Lothian for a hate/bias incident.

A member of the community discovered that an unknown subject/s had distributed Ku Klux Klan fliers around the neighborhood. The fliers were not threatening in nature, but were extremely offensive.

“The Anne Arundel County Police Department condemns this type of behavior and these racist ideologies. This mindset has no place within our county. We will continue to work extremely hard to make ALL citizens in this county feel safe and included.” said Chief Timothy Altomare.

This incident, while incredibly inappropriate and offensive, appears to be non-criminal in nature as no threats were made towards a person or group of people. A report was taken and the incident documented. There is no additional information.

This is similar to an incident last week when similar fliers were distributed in a Glen Burnie neighborhood.

