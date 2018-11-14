Police charge two with robbery and assault; lured victims via dating app

The Anne Arundel County Police Department received multiple complaints of citizen robberies during the dates of November 10-13, 2018. The victims were lured to locations in the Odenton and Glen Burnie areas via various dating apps and then robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects.

Through an in depth investigation detectives were able to identify the two suspects responsible for the spree of incidents. On the evening of November 13, 2018 both suspects were taken in to custody.

Police believe there may be other victims who are/were reluctant to report that they were also victims of similar incidents. Those persons are encouraged to come forward and contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

The suspects have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault, theft and related offenses.

Suspects:

Jordan Matthew Wisdom | 19 | 600 block of Lions Gate Lane | Odenton, MD

Dwayne Bryant Jr., | 20| 2400 block of Blue Spring Court | Odenton, MD

