Pedestrian killed in Maryland City near Russett Green

On November 11th 2018 at approximately 630p, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a pedestrian struck on Laurel Fort Meade Road (MD-198) at Russett Green W. in Maryland City.

Investigation showed that a Ford minivan was traveling westbound on Laurel Fort Meade Road when the pedestrian began crossing the roadway southbound from the nearby gas station using the crosswalk. Nearby security video shows the pedestrian had a “Do Not Walk” signal and attempted to time his way in between gaps in the westbound traffic when he was hit in the last lane he attempted to cross. The driver of the Ford minivan stopped and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Laurel Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was taken to the Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. The driver of the Ford minivan was not injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the pedestrian failing to obey the crosswalk signal and subsequently failing to yield to roadway traffic. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

The driver of the minivan was identified as a 54-year old male from Beltsville, MD and the pedestrian has been identified as a 51-year old man from Severn.

