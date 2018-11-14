Paul Reed Smith Band to perform and teach at Maryland Hall

Maryland’s own legendary guitar maker Paul Reed Smith brings his namesake band, The Paul Reed Smith Band, to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts for Master Classes for aspiring musicians and an all-ages concert performance on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Tickets are $30 and concertgoers are invited to take a complimentary pre-show Master Class with the Band.

The Paul Reed Smith (PRS) Band is composed of the Grainger brothers (Greg and Gary) in the rhythm section, Michael Ault and Bill Nelson on guitars, vocalist Mia Samone and Paul Reed Smith on guitar. The Master Classes are offered at 1:30 pm and include a choice from:

Bass Master Class. Taught by Gary Grainger, world renowned bass player.

Drums Master Class. Taught by Greg Grangier, world renowned drummer.

Vocals Master Class. Taught by Mia Samone, PRS Band Vocalist with over 35 years of experience in gospel, R&B and rock music.

Guitar Master Class with Paul Reed Smith, world renowned guitar maker and guitarist; Michael Ault, PRS Band guitarist with over 50 years of experience in rock, R&B and jazz music; and William Nelson, PRS Band guitarist with over 50 years of experience in music.

The Master Class Experience culminates in the evening with a concert open to all at 7:30 pm. The PRS Band weaves together their own combination of funk, rock, R&B, fusion and DC/Baltimore groove that Smith has described as “Chesapeake Gumbo.” Patrons will hear a diverse mix of music ranging from funk, rock and blues to R&B, Cajun swing and reggae. The Band has traveled all over the world, “including favorite venues in Germany, Italy and Japan, to spread love through good music.” The Band’s most recent album release is called “Time to Testify.”

After the Band’s last concert at Maryland Hall a guest wrote, “It was off the charts good! Paul Reed Smith was so engaging, he spoke to the audience before and during the show. The band was very talented and gave a great performance. Our seats were amazing and it was a terrific value. My first Maryland Hall concert won’t be my last and I hope I get to see the Paul Reed Smith Band again!”

Tickets for The Paul Reed Smith Band at Maryland Hall on December 1, 2018 are $30. Tickets include an opportunity to register for a free Master Class as space is available.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visit www.marylandhall.org . Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

