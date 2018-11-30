Open house at A Mother’s Rest in New Market this weekend

A Mother’s Rest Charitable Respite Foundation (AMR) will be showcasing their new respite inn this coming weekend. On Saturday December 1, AMR will host their second open house and self guided tour from 10am to 2pm at the Terrace Guest House & Respite Inn.

Formerly the historic Hammond House & Schell Tavern, the house at 32 West Main Street has a new life and purpose now.

The open house coincides with “Christmas in New Market”. Activities include the third annual Christmas Parade, a visit with Santa and carolers, all of Main Street open for shoppers, and the Christmas Tree Lighting at the community park.

The Parlor Room at the inn will also be open to the public as a holiday fundraiser during the open house. All proceeds support A Mother’s Rest. The Parlor Room offers “useful products with their own mission;” Dreamers Coffee provides employment to those with disabilities, Vision of Love Soy Candles support animal rescue & transport, and The Southern Beekeeper Organic Health & Beauty Products support the environment. Other gift items such as tea towels, hot pads, socks, and mugs will also be available. At this time AMR can only accept checks.

As a 501c3 registered health initiative, AMR not only supports parents raising children/adults with disabilities, but also spouses of wounded military veterans (physical & emotional challenges), special educators, and individuals caring for their own elderly, infirm parents. The inn is the first of its kind in the country to serve the health needs of these guests exclusively.

Acknowledging the emotional and physical strains that parents and caregivers face is imperative in ensuring the best long‑term care to their families. AMR’s tagline of “you can’t pour from an empty cup” heralds the benefits of proactive self‑care that have been long overlooked in the special needs community. With sponsorship from local business, church, and civic sponsors, caregivers can attend respite retreats at the Terrace Guest House free of charge .

For more information please visit the AMR website and social media sites. Private donors, corporations, and charitable group contributions are always welcome. For more information on how you can help, go to www.amothersrest.org/marylandinn.

