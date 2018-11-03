Newk’s opening Monday in Annapolis

Newk’s Eatery, recently named “Best Overall Experience in Fast Casual” by Technomic at the National Restaurant Association conference, announces the opening of its second restaurant in Maryland. The new eatery will open in Annapolis on Nov. 5 at the Annapolis Towne Centre, located at 2077 Somerville Road in Suite 150. This opening will grow Newk’s footprint to 125 restaurants total.

“We’re thrilled to open another location in Maryland and serve the Annapolis community,” said Michelle Spohnholz, VP of Marketing at Newk’s Eatery. “At Newk’s, we take a hands-on approach to every meal and go the extra mile to get the finest ingredients. We take personal pride in the details – cooking with house-roasted garlic and house-infused olive oils, as well as hand-chopping 20 fresh produce items daily. Our founder Chris ‘Newk’ Newcomb develops our scratch-made recipes, which come from the Newcomb family and have been perfected over generations.”

At Newk’s, every meal is prepared to-order in an open-view kitchen. The robust menu offers grilled & toasted sandwiches, more than a dozen entrée salads, kettle-batch soups and hand-rolled pizzas for lunch and dinner. Prime ingredients are used for every dish, including petite tenderloin steak, Atlantic salmon, all-white meat chicken breast and sushi-grade ahi tuna. All premium cuts are hand-sliced, flame-grilled and house-marinated. Newk’s also owns its own bakery, making signature Dozen-Layer Cakes every day with flavors like Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate.

The centerpiece of the Newk’s dining room is The Roundtable – which offers a generous selection of free premium garnishes, including imported pepperoncini, Torinesi-style breadsticks, grated Parmesan, house-made croutons, bread & butter pickles, along with seasonal features like toasted garbanzo beans. Known for its collectible 32 oz. cup, Newk’s also features an Iced Tea Bar with fresh-brewed Rainforest Alliance Certified iced teas: unsweet, sweet, sweetened with Splenda® and a seasonal brew – now a Raspberry Iced Tea, which is a high-grown Kenyan black tea blended with real berries and black currents, balanced with rosehips and hibiscus flowers.

The 3,907-square-foot restaurant in Annapolis will accommodate 110 guests, including an outdoor patio. Saia Enterprises, LLC, comprised of a husband and wife team, will operate the restaurant. Donna Saia first fell in love with the Newk’s brand while visiting a friend in North Carolina. She immediately knew Newk’s was something special, appreciating the premium ingredients and southern hospitality. Donna and Tom opened their first Newk’s in Waugh Chapel four years ago, where guests have enjoyed the same recipes and inviting experience ever since.

“As a family restaurant that cares about our local community, we’re excited to offer something for everyone,” said Tom Saia of Saia Enterprises. “Annapolitians are known to have a discerning palate, so we believe our guests will appreciate the fresh ingredients and extra care we put into our menu offerings.”

To celebrate the Annapolis Towne Centre opening, Newk’s is hosting a “Dozen-Layer Cake Cutting Ceremony” on Thursday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests will enjoy meeting with the Newk’s team and members of the Annapolis community, including the Maryland State Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Additionally, Newk’s will be honoring the Special Olympics of Maryland and the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge by donating 10 percent of proceeds to the charity during the event. Live music and other festivities are planned throughout the day.

Newk’s in Annapolis will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. For guests in a hurry, the restaurant will also feature online ordering, mobile app/skip-the-line options, as well as an Express Market that offers ready-to-take-home proteins and sides. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes, with specialists on-site to assist in building the perfect spread. For additional information, please visit www.newks.com.

