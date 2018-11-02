New DNA technology helps to solve 2010 Odenton murder

Anne Arundel County Police announced that they have made an arrest in a nearly 9-year old crime. In February of 2010, a home invasion by two masked men ended with Michael Temple being shot. As a result of his injuries, he was a quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

In 2015, he passed away and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that his death was a result of the injuries sustained in the attack in 2010.

Police had been trying to solve this cold case for several years. Most recently they put out a call for public help in December 2015 with no response.

Having collected DNA from the crime scene, they sent it out to a Northern Virginia company, Parabon NanoLabs, which offers a product called “Snapshot Genetic Genealogy Analysis.” Utilizing public DNA databases (as opposed to government ones) they run an analysis to see if there is a match or a close match which might indicate a relative. In this case, it came back with a strong match.

The DNA match, along with 8 years of police work was enough to convince Judge Pryal to issue a warrant for Frederick L. Frampton, 32 of Glen Burnie on October 31st. On November 1st, police took him into custody without incident and he is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney will be seeking a Grand Jury indictment this month to bring the case to trial. According to Anne Arundel County Police Sergeant Jackie Davis, the other suspect in the home invasion, Jonathan Ludwig, has passed away and there will be no charges forthcoming.

This technology highlights the advancements in police work and is more frequently used to supplement traditional crime solving tactics.

With the proliferation of the “test your DNA” companies and the popularity of genealogy companies, public DNA databases are getting larger and larger. Consumers using these types of services are reminded to carefully examine the terms of service and note the specific allowed uses of the DNA that you submit.

Here is the audio from the press conference today with Deputy Chief William Krampf, County Executive Steve Schuh, and State’s Attorney Wes Adams:

Below is a release from the police department on the case and the arrest:

Homicide (Arrest Update) Odenton

On February 02, 2010 at approximately 2050 hours, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to 522 Williamsburg Lane, Odenton, Maryland for a report of a home invasion/shooting, which had just occurred.

Upon arriving, officers discovered the victim, identified as Michael Anthony Temple Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Witnesses told police two white males fled the scene of the crime. Representatives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene and collected numerous items of evidence. Forensic analysis later revealed a suspect DNA profile. Attempts to identify the profile have not produced a match. As a result of Mr. Temple’s injuries, he became a quadriplegic. All investigative efforts at that time were exhausted and the case has remained open.

On June 18, 2015 Mr. Temple died and his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for a post mortem examination. On October 27, 2015, the OCME officially ruled Mr. Temple’s death as a homicide due to complications from the gunshot wound.

In October of 2015, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit was assigned the investigation. After reviewing the evidence, Cold Case detectives sought the services of Parabon-NanoLabs, a DNA technology company that specializes in DNA phenotyping, the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence. Law enforcement agencies use the service for lead generation and narrowing suspect lists in criminal investigations. A DNA sample from one of the two suspects in the Temple investigation was submitted to Parabon, from which the company produced the attached composite.

Arrest Update – November 2, 2018

The composite and accompanying announcement of a $10,000 reward for information from the public yielded no viable leads. Detectives again reached out to Parabon, this time for genetic genealogy assistance. Information was provided by Parabon which named 32-year-old Fred Frampton Jr., of Glen Burnie, Maryland as a possible suspect in the murder of Michael Temple. Detectives conducted covert surveillance on Frampton and were able to obtain multiple DNA samples. That DNA was given to the Anne Arundel County Police Crime Laboratory to compare with the suspect DNA recovered from the February 2, 2010 crime scene. That DNA was a match.

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Fredrick Frampton with the murder of Michael Temple. A few hours later on November 1, 2018, investigators located and apprehended Fred Frampton. Investigators executed search warrants and conducted interviews with ultimately led them to the second suspect; Jonathan Ludwig. Ludwig was not charged as he died in March of this past year.

The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous they can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested :

Fred Lee Frampton, Jr.

DOB: 05/28/1986

300 block Thelma Avenue

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Charges:

First Degree Murder

Second Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Robbery

First Degree Assault

First Degree Burglary

Second Degree Assault

Forth Degree Burglary

Use of a handgun in violent crime.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB