Morning accident along I-97 injures woman

A two vehicle crash sent a woman to to a local hospital with serious injuries earlier this morning.

Around 730am, a crash on I-97 Southbound near the Crownsville Road overpass tied up rush-hour traffic for miles.

According to Captain Russ Davies from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, a 29-year old woman was briefly trapped in her vehicle before being transported to the hospital. The other driver did not appear to be injured.

Images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB