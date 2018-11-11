More Josh Ritter at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Josh Ritter (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand)
Tuesday, December 4
8pm | $45
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Wednesday, December 5
8pm | $39.50
A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show
Sunday, December 16
12pm | $13.50
*All Ages Matinee
BJ Thomas
Thursday, December 20
8pm | $65
Jackson Dean
Saturday, January 12
1pm | $10
*All Ages Matinee
Al Di Meola: OPUS & More Acoustic Tour
Tuesday, February 19
8pm | $65
VIP Meet & Greet ‘add-on’ Packages available
James McMurtry
Friday, February 22
8pm | $27.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/11 Gino Vannelli
11/13 Fruit Bats (Solo) & Vetiver (Solo)
11/14 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Brad Parsons & Starbird
11/15 Carlene Carter (daughter of June Carter Cash) w. Emma White
11/16 10,000 Maniacs
11/17 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag Brunch
11/17 Maggie Rose w. Rude Music
11/18 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute *Matinee Show
11/18 Rams Head Presents Alan Parsons Live at Maryland Hall
11/18 Penny & Sparrow w. Joy Oladokun
11/19 Leo Kottke
11/20 Anthony David & Sy Smith
11/21 Comedy Jam at the Ram
11/23 The Best of Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix feat. Kelly Bell, Tommy Lepson, Patty Reese, Mama Moon
11/24 Livingston Taylor *Matinee Show
11/24 Jon Reep Winner of Last Comic Standing w. Brent Blakeney
11/25 Deanna Bogart Band *RESCHEDULED
11/26 Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary w. The Mastersons
11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum
11/29 ReBirth Brass Band
11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier
11/30 Rams Head Presents Lalah Hathaway at Maryland Hall
12/01 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer **All Ages Matinee
12/01 Scythian
12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/03 Josh Ritter w. Anais Mitchell
12/04 Josh Ritter 2nd Night Added
12/05 Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
12/06 Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove
12/7 – 12/9 Carbon Leaf w. Freddie & Francine (4 shows)
12/09 Comedian T.J. Miller
12/10 + 12/11 An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary
12/12 The Cowsills
12/13 Slim Man
12/14 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
12/15 LISSIE *All Ages Matinee
12/15 Paula Poundstone
12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee
12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician
12/19 Dwele
12/20 BJ Thomas
12/21 Dublin 5
12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride
12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root
12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Comedian Sinbad
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson
12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
12/30 Seldom Scene
