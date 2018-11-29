Milk Carton Kids and 50 Years of Jethro Tull at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

JMSN & Daley

Wednesday, January 30

8pm | $45

The Milk Carton Kids

Monday, February 25

8pm | $47.50

*ON SALE FRIDAY, 11/30 @ 12PM

Jon Cleary Trio

Friday, March 1

8pm | $25

Gaby Moreno

Sunday, March 3

8pm | $21.50

Jackson Dean

Ashley Gaines

Saturday, March 30

8pm | $23.50

50 YEARS OF JETHRO TULL feat. Martin Barre, Clive Bunker, Jonathan Noyce & Special Guests: The Stand Up America Tour

Tuesday, April 23

8pm | $75

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum

11/29 ReBirth Brass Band *DANCE FLOOR

11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier

11/30 Rams Head Presents Lalah Hathaway at Maryland Hall SOLD OUT

12/01 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer **All Ages Matinee

12/01 Scythian

12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/03 Josh Ritter w. Carsie Blanton

12/04 Josh Ritter w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding)

12/05 Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

12/06 Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove

12/7 – 12/9 Carbon Leaf w. Freddie & Francine (4 shows)

12/09 Comedian T.J. Miller

12/10 + 12/11 An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary

12/12 The Cowsills

12/13 Slim Man

12/14 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/15 LISSIE w. Brian Dunne *All Ages Matinee

12/15 Paula Poundstone (2nd show added)

12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician

12/19 Dwele

12/20 BJ Thomas

12/21 Dublin 5

12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride

12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of RUSTED ROOT

12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Sinbad

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson

12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

12/30 Seldom Scene

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

