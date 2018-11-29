Milk Carton Kids and 50 Years of Jethro Tull at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
JMSN & Daley
Wednesday, January 30
8pm | $45
The Milk Carton Kids
Monday, February 25
8pm | $47.50
*ON SALE FRIDAY, 11/30 @ 12PM
Jon Cleary Trio
Friday, March 1
8pm | $25
Gaby Moreno
Sunday, March 3
8pm | $21.50
Jackson Dean
- Ashley Gaines
Saturday, March 30
8pm | $23.50
50 YEARS OF JETHRO TULL feat. Martin Barre, Clive Bunker, Jonathan Noyce & Special Guests: The Stand Up America Tour
Tuesday, April 23
8pm | $75
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum
11/29 ReBirth Brass Band *DANCE FLOOR
11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier
11/30 Rams Head Presents Lalah Hathaway at Maryland Hall SOLD OUT
12/01 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer **All Ages Matinee
12/01 Scythian
12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/03 Josh Ritter w. Carsie Blanton
12/04 Josh Ritter w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding)
12/05 Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
12/06 Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove
12/7 – 12/9 Carbon Leaf w. Freddie & Francine (4 shows)
12/09 Comedian T.J. Miller
12/10 + 12/11 An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary
12/12 The Cowsills
12/13 Slim Man
12/14 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
12/15 LISSIE w. Brian Dunne *All Ages Matinee
12/15 Paula Poundstone (2nd show added)
12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee
12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician
12/19 Dwele
12/20 BJ Thomas
12/21 Dublin 5
12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride
12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of RUSTED ROOT
12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Sinbad
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson
12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
12/30 Seldom Scene
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
