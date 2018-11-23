MIDN Maggie Dods named USNA’s 52nd Rhodes Scholar

Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Margaret “Maggie” Dods, 21, of Linwood, N.J., was recently selected as the Naval Academy’s 52nd Rhodes Scholar. Nearly 900 applicants were endorsed by 281 schools for one of the 32 scholarships awarded this year.

Dods studies English and Arabic at the U.S. Naval Academy. She currently serves as the Third Battalion Commander. Her past leadership roles at the Academy include serving as the Brigade Training Sergeant during her 2nd Class (junior) year, during which time she oversaw the military and professional development of the Class of 2021. This past summer, Dods served as the Foxtrot Company Commander, leading her peers in the summertime indoctrination of 80 incoming plebes (freshman). During her time as a midshipman, Dods has had the opportunity to spend a month on an Alaskan glacier with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), study the Arabic language and culture in Morocco, and take a course in Islam and Politics at the London School of Economics.

Dods is a graduate of Mainland Regional High School and was the valedictorian of the Class of 2015. In her studies at the U.S. Naval Academy, Dods has had the opportunity to conduct literary research into storytelling and human consciousness, language and trauma studies, and physical depravity in Iraqi fiction. Dods plans to pursue a masters of philosophy in modern Middle Eastern studies at Oxford. After graduating from Oxford, Dods plans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Rhodes Scholarships provide up to three years of study at the University of Oxford in England. Rhodes Scholars are chosen based on high academic achievement, integrity of character, a spirit of unselfishness, respect for others, potential for leadership and physical vigor. The value of the Rhodes Scholarship varies depending on the academic field, the degree pursued, and the college chosen at Oxford. The Rhodes Trust pays all college and university fees, and transportation to and from England.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, cyber security, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

