MHEC announces winner of Regina Lightfoot Student Service Award

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced that Garrett College graduate Angela Lowry has been named the 2018 recipient of the Regina Lightfoot Student Service Award.

The award was named to honor Ms. Lightfoot’s dedication to the students of higher education and recognizes one student, among all Maryland students, for their exemplary service to both their institution and their community.

“Ms. Lowry epitomizes the award through her two hundred hours of service advocating for women, both locally and abroad,” Secretary Fielder said. “Ms. Lowry’s work, promoting women’s rights and equality, has served both her community and her college well. It was an honor to present her with the 2018 Regina Lightfoot Student Service Award at the October Commission meeting.”

Ms. Lowry is currently attending Frostburg State University pursuing a triple major in psychology, sociology, and biology. Lowry considers advocating for women her passion. She was the president of Garrett College’s American Association for University Women and assisted in a women’s cooperative while studying abroad in Nicaragua.

Angela Lowry served as the Garrett College representative on the MHEC Student Advisory Council, was a member of the Garrett College Student Ambassador Program, and is currently a member of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. She served as a peer tutor while at Garrett, maintaining a 3.9 GPA, taking a full-time course load, and working part-time. She also worked on and acted in a local theatre production that raised $2,000 for the Dove Center, the only rape and domestic violence crisis center located in Garrett County.

Lowry is 10th recipient of the Regina Lightfoot Student Service Award.

