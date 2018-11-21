Maryland Home Warranty companies: friend or foe

Maryland home warranties have come under increasing scrutiny over the years. A glut of home warranty providers now peppers the landscape, several of which offer sub-optimal performance. It is incumbent upon homeowners to take the necessary steps to ensure that the home warranty provider selected is worthy of consideration. This requires extensive research and analysis of the services, plans, pricing, and deductibles. Homeowners are advised to pay particularly close attention to the terms and conditions (inclusions, exclusions) of these home warranty plans. According to analysis, the average premium paid in Maryland is $319.57.

This covers several major towns in the state, including Germantown, Gaithersburg, Frederick, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Colombia, Baltimore, Bethesda, and Bowie. Home owners will find that each major provider of home warranty services offers multiple plans. Annual premiums typically range from just under $300 upwards of $500. Deductibles are also variable and start at around $75-$125 +. Many of the leading home warranty providers offering their services in Maryland have been in the game for decades. A classic example of this is American Home Shield (AHS).

Why Have Home Warranty Companies in Maryland Got a Bad Rep?

Over time, many up-and-coming home warranty companies began populating the scene. Several of these operators promised, but didn’t deliver. For example, home warranty policy holders would pay the deductible and expect repairs, or replacement of existing systems and home appliances. However, various home warranty companies are slow to provide service. Additionally, there is a tendency among disreputable organisations to provide sub-optimal service and to decline the majority of requests for repair or replacement. This does not bode well for the reputation of the home warranty industry in Maryland. Fortunately, not all home warranty providers run shady operations. There are many reputable services and companies, and the benefits certainly outweigh the pitfalls.

Annapolis, Baltimore, Ocean City, Salisbury, and other cities and towns throughout Maryland have ironclad associations with reputable home warranty providers. A home warranty service in Maryland is particularly beneficial when it comes to saving money. There are tremendous cost-savings that can be enjoyed, and this is typically possible at a fraction of the cost needed to repair or replace expensive home systems and appliances. Consider a 2.5 ton air conditioning unit replacement and installation cost of over $5000. 3, 4, 5 ton AC units can cost at least double that. These prohibitive costs can place a significant dent in a person’s bankroll, depleting savings and destroying retirement prospects. Rather than risking financial ruin, a home warranty company’s services can be enlisted to enjoy hassle-free repairs and replacements for a nominal cost.

Why Home Warranty Coverage Matters

Top-tier providers of home warranty plans in Maryland include Pride Home Warranty, Select Home Warranty, Total Home Protection, and Choice Home Warranty. These home warranty providers have stood the test of time in MD, with emergency service availability, complimentary cancellation within 30 days, and on-call service. For the most part, these home warranty companies have fared tremendously well in terms of customer reviews and they have extensive experience providing a wide range of services to homeowners in MD. The climate in MD is characterized by hot summers and freezing cold winters.

This places tremendous pressure on AC units and boilers throughout the year. As a result, it is imperative to have effective home warranty protection in place to guard against expensive repairs or replacements. The proximity of a home to the coastline in MD is also a factor to consider. The prevalence of tropical cyclones, hurricanes, and inclement weather can place a burden on the electrical systems, plumbing systems, and cooling systems in the home. For these and other reasons, home warranty protection with a reputable provider is the safe bet. This is particularly true in hilly areas of MD, where overflow and groundwater routinely rise above the surface and can wreak havoc on systems, appliances, and components. In the state of MD, the Maryland Service Contracts and Consumer Products Guarantee Act is responsible for regulating home warranty companies in the state. Unfortunately, if companies shutter operations, there is no way to enforce a home warranty.

