Maryland Concert Series to present Shades of Blue Orchestra on December 1

The Maryland Concert Series will present Shades of Blue Orchestra on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 7:30 pm at North County High School Auditorium, 10 E. First Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

The 18 piece Big Band will perform Holiday Classics as well as contemporary Christmas songs. The Band consists of a well balanced compliment of brass, woodwind and rhythm instruments as well as two of the finest big band vocalists anywhere. Their Christmas program will be the highlight of the holiday season.

Tickets are available on our website: mdconcertseries.org or at the door. Prices for adults – $25; young people under 18 – $10. For more information, contact Kathi Hiett on 410-768-1854 or Wayne Wright on 443-962-4012.

