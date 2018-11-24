Mark your calendar. 5th annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration

Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its fifth annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2018, at Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel, 1736 W. Nursery Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The doors will open at 4 p.m.

This is the fifth year the state will celebrate the commemorative day. In 2015, at the request of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s We Honor Veterans Committee, legislation was introduced by state Senator John Astle to make the day official. It was the first bill Governor Larry Hogan signed into law. States and organizations across the nation plan events at the end of March with the hope that every Vietnam Veteran can receive the thank you and warm welcome they should have received five decades ago.

Headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, Hospice of the Chesapeake is a Commemorative Partner in the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration as well as a 4-Star Partner in the We Honor Veterans program, a national hospice initiative honoring the men and women from all branches of the military who have served our country.

For photos from last year’s event, visit www.facebook.com/pg/hospicechesapeake/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1712532995469449.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Chris Wilson at 443-837-1530 or [email protected].

