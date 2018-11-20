Local artist sells collection to AACC for Holiday Ceramic Club Sale

Ebby Malmgren, award-winning local potter, has generously donated more than 200 pottery pieces from her personal collection to the AACC Holiday Ceramics Club Sale. Proceeds from the event support the educational activities of the Anne Arundel Community College ceramics studio.

“My mother began making pottery nearly 60 years ago,” said AACC Visual Arts Professor Rick Malmgren, who followed in his mother’s footsteps. “She made many of the pieces in the collection during her career working in clay, but quite a few of the pieces were made by friends.”

Ebby Malmgren is a prolific artist who also has engaged in poetry, writing, printing and bookbinding in addition to pottery and ceramics. Her works have been featured in numerous exhibits, including the Chaney Gallery of the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. She also has led discussions at the St. John’s College Mitchell Gallery and taught book making at the Academy Art Museum in Annapolis.

The ceramics sale will be Monday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cade Center for Fine Arts Room 219. In addition to the “Malmgren Collection,” artwork donated by other AACC faculty and students will be included in the sale.

For photos of some of the available pieces and of Ebby Malmgren, visit photos.app.goo.gl/UVmuJmC4Ke8ZP1n4A.

