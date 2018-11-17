LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs University of Tulsa | November 17, 2018, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy (2-8) and Tulsa (2-8) will meet for the sixth time in series history and for the fourth time as American Athletic Conference foes as they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000). Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm and the presenting game day sponsor is First Command.

Saturday is Senior Day for the Midshipmen. Navy has won 15 consecutive games on Senior Day. Navy’s last loss on Senior Day came in 2002, when the Mids lost a 38-0 decision to Connecticut.

Navy has lost seven consecutive games for the first time since 2002. Of those seven teams, five are already bowl eligible and the other two still have a chance to become bowl eligible. Notre Dame, Cincinnati and UCF are all ranked in the top 20. Notre Dame and UCF are two of four remaining undefeated teams in the FBS.

The Mids have dropped two straight at home (Temple and Houston) for the first time since 2014 (Rutgers and Western Kentucky). Navy has not lost three in a row at home since 2011 (Air Force, Southern Miss, East Carolina). The Mids are 45-13 (.776) at home under Niumatalolo, including an 18-4 (.818) record over the last four seasons.

The Brigade of Midshipmen will march-on at 3:06 pm. At the conclusion of the National Anthem, at approximately 3:16 pm, there will be a flyover featuring two Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets from the World Famous Fighting Blacklions of VFA-213 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Flying in the lead aircraft will be Lt. Andrew Wolfe, USNA ‘12 and the Blacklion Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Patrick Baker, USNA ‘00. The wing aircraft will be flown by Lt. Cmdr. John Hesling, USNA ‘08, Lt. Kenny Domingue, USNA ‘12, Lt. Stephen Sasso, Merchant Marine Academy ‘12 and Lt. Natasha Koenneker, USNA ‘12. The slot aircraft will be flown by Lt. Matt Buss, USNA ‘12 and Lt. Andrew Johnson, from George Washington. Whether performing air superiority and interdiction missions in Southeast Asia or striking deep into enemy territory in support of operations in the Middle East, the BLACKLIONS are proud to continue their 63 year history of leading the country’s most demanding missions.

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Amanda Bailionis on the call.

Tim Murray will host the Navy Game Day Insider Show on WBAL Radio (1090 AM) starting at 2:00 pm.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air at 1:30 PM.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Tim Murray, Pete Medhurst, Tom O’Brien and Joe Miller will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst, O’Brien and Miller on the call on the Navy Radio Network.

Following the contest, Medhurst, O’Brien, Miller and Murray will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn Miller from Glenn A. Miller Photography.

