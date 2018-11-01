Kent Holtgrewe to be honored by Severn School

Severn School is pleased to announce the 2018 Rolland M. Teel Distinguished Alumni Award recipient is Kent L. Holtgrewe, Severn School Class of 1973.

This award, named for the founder of Severn School, is the highest honor the school bestows upon an alumnus/a. The award recognizes alumni who have demonstrated outstanding service to humanity, service to community, professional achievement, or service to Severn School. Mr. Holtgrewe is the 38th individual member of the Severn community to be inducted.

While at Severn School, Kent was a dedicated scholar and athlete. He competed on the varsity football and basketball teams, and was a member of Severn’s Varsity Club. As a Severn student, Kent was a member of the National Honor Society and was nationally recognized in both the “Who’s Who Among American High School Students” and the “Outstanding Teenagers of America” programs. After graduating from Severn School in 1973, Kent attended The University of Virginia, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in environmental science. For his post-graduate work Kent attended the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business where he earned a master’s in business administration. Kent is a certified public accountant and has served for several years as a Severn School trustee and finance committee member.

Mr. Holtgrewe has had an outstanding career in corporate consulting and public service. Kent was a founding partner of Accenture PLC, a $40 billion professional services company providing a range of services in strategy, technology, and consulting to clients in 120 countries around the world. During his twenty-five years with the company, he directed technology and business consulting services across a variety of industry domains including telecommunications, network design, product development, and financial management and control. Kent’s work at Accenture also included the design, development and implementation of manufacturing planning and control systems, distribution and logistics systems, property management systems, and cost accounting systems. Kent’s career at Accenture was focused on designing and implementing technology and operations solutions to drive business process improvements, and increase operating results. After leaving Accenture in 2004, Kent entered public service as a member of the senior executive service with the United States Department of Justice, where he served until 2013 as the deputy chief information officer. His pivotal work at the DOJ was dedicated to directing the computing environment, including IT policy and planning, oversight of key technology systems, management of DOJ’s IT efforts at the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), direction of DOJ support to the Terrorist Threat Integration Center (TTIC) and, later, the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), direction of DOJ efforts supporting the Joint IED Defeat Organization (JIEDDO), and management of DOJ support to FBI’s Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center (TEDAC). During his tenure at the DOJ, Holtgrewe worked for Attorney Generals Ashcroft, Gonzales, Mukasey and Holder, and directed transition activities related to departmental leadership changes. He also served as executive director of DOJ’s Integrated Wireless Network providing tactical communications for FBI, DEA, US Marshals, ATF, and various components of Homeland Security.

Kent and his wife Genoveva live in Washington, D.C.

Kent will be recognized at an invitation-only dinner on Thursday, November 8, on the school’s Severna Park campus. The event also recognizes all Rolland M. Teel Distinguished Alumni.

