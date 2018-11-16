IMPORTANT: Temporary changes coming to BWI to handle holiday traffic

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport today announced several steps that will be in place during the holiday season to help mitigate traffic congestion along the terminal roadway.

“Our goal each holiday season is to offer a pleasant, efficient, travel experience for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “We suggest that passengers plan ahead and arrive early during the peak travel season. We have made several temporary changes to help motorists pick-up or drop-off travelers during this busy holiday period.”

From Friday, November 16 through Friday, November 30 and Wednesday, December 19 through Sunday, January 6, BWI Marshall Airport will offer one hour free parking for customers “in and out” of the Hourly Garage within an hour. The Hourly Garage provides an easy, quick option for motorists headed to BWI Marshall Airport to meet or drop-off travelers. The Hourly Garage offers quick access to the terminal, along with close, convenient, and covered parking. By using the Hourly Garage to drop off or meet passengers, motorists can avoid possible heavy traffic on the terminal roadway. Customers that park in the Hourly Garage beyond 60 minutes will be charged the usual rate.

To help manage vehicle traffic during the peak travel season, hotel shuttles, off-airport parking shuttles, and transportation network companies like and Uber and Lyft will be required to use the upper level / departures level roadway to drop-off and pick-up customers. Requiring commercial vehicles to use the upper level of the BWI Marshall Airport terminal roadway will help ease congestion on the lower level during the holiday season. The upper level commercial vehicle operation will run through the entire holiday period, from Thursday, November 15 through Sunday, January 6.

Another option to help motorists avoid traffic along the terminal roadway is the BWI Marshall Airport Cell Phone Lot. BWI Marshall will add about 50 additional spaces to the Cell Phone Lot during the holiday season. The BWI Marshall Airport Cell Phone Lot provides a free, convenient location for motorists to wait away from the terminal until contact is made with arriving passengers. By using the lot, drivers can avoid circling the terminal roadway while waiting for arriving passengers.

To help ensure the safety and security of BWI Marshall Airport travelers, local motorists are reminded that parking along I-195 and the terminal curbside is dangerous and strictly prohibited. Information on all BWI Marshall Airport parking options, including detailed directions, is available on the airport’s website at — www.BWIairport.com/.

As thousands of passengers prepare to fly for the holidays, travelers are reminded of the many convenient, affordable transit alternatives offered at BWI Marshall Airport, which provides among the best transit access of any major U.S. airport. Passengers are encouraged to use public transportation during the peak holiday travel season.

BWI Marshall is one of the only U.S. airports to have an on-airport rail station. Easy and efficient rail access is available to Washington, Baltimore and beyond. MARC Rail and Amtrak provide convenient rail service to Washington and Baltimore. Light Rail offers access to Baltimore and the surrounding suburbs, directly from the airport terminal.

Beyond rail access, express and commuter bus options are available and especially popular during the holidays. The B30 BWI Express Metrobus route is a direct link from the Washington Metro system to BWI Marshall. This service runs between the airport and Metro’s Greenbelt station on the Green Line.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration provides the route 201 Commuter Bus service along the Intercounty Connector (ICC), which offers excellent access to BWI Marshall for residents and businesses in Montgomery County. The route 201 ICC Commuter Bus provides comfortable, frequent service between Gaithersburg, the Shady Grove Metro station, as well as other Montgomery County stops and BWI Marshall.

Effective November 15 through January 6, the Regional Bus Stop # 1 at BWI Marshall Airport will be temporarily closed. Local and regional bus customers should use the Regional Bus Stop # 2 during this holiday period. Regional Bus Stop # 2 is located on the lower level / arrivals level of the terminal roadway, near terminal door number 18.

BWI Marshall Airport remains the busiest airport in the region. Following a third-straight annual passenger record in 2017, the airport continues to grow with new airlines and flights to new markets. BWI Marshall Airport now offers service to 91 domestic and international destinations.

