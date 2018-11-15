Ignite 4 coming to Maryland Hall in March. Will you speak?

For the fourth time, Annapolis will play host to Ignite Annapolis, a high-energy evening of 5-minute talks by people who have a burning idea—and the guts to get onstage and share it with their hometown crowd.

Organizers are excited to announce the fourth Ignite Annapolis event, scheduled to take place from 6:30 to 9:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The evening, which will be emceed by local radio DJ Rob Timm of WRNR, is produced in partnership with Annapolis-based non-profit The Friends Foundation. This follows a successful Ignite Annapolis #3, held in February 2018, which attracted an audience of more than 450 people.

All proceeds from the not-for-profit Ignite Annapolis #4 will go to The Capital Gazette Memorial Scholarship Fund benefiting students of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. The fund was created in memory of Capital Gazette editorial writer Gerald Fischman, sportswriter and editor John McNamara, editor and columnist Robert Hiaasen, reporter Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith, a member of the newspaper’s sales team – all killed in June, 2018 during a mass shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis.

“As the organizers of this event, we could think of no better cause to support through the proceeds raised by Ignite Annapolis than The Capital Gazette Memorial Scholarship Fund,” said Ignite Annapolis co-organizer Kathleen Booth. “Ignite Annapolis is about bringing the community together and inspiring those who speak and attend to affect positive change. This is very much in line with the spirit of the scholarship fund, which honors local journalists who served their community by seeking truth and doing good, both within and outside of the newsroom.”

Tickets for Ignite Annapolis #4 will be $10 and will go on sale later this fall. In addition to attending the event, there are three ways that Annapolis-area residents can get involved.

Speak. If you had five minutes on stage, what would you say to Annapolis? What if you only got 20 slides and they rotated automatically after 15 seconds? If you are passionate about a cause or simply want to share your message with the Annapolis community, you can apply to speak at Ignite Annapolis #4 here. The deadline to submit a proposal is January 15, 2019 and selected speakers will be notified by January 31, 2019.

Sponsor. The event’s organizers are soliciting sponsorships from companies and organizations interested in supporting the event’s vision to spark conversation, inspire attendees, and strengthen the Annapolis community through public speaking. Last year’s sponsors included Scarborough Capital Management, South Moon Under, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate, Data Canopy, Skyline Technology Solutions, Thibodeau Media Group and The Friends Foundation. More information on sponsorship options is available here.

Volunteer. Ignite Annapolis is an all-volunteer initiative about driving innovative thought leadership and building community. Interested volunteers can learn more and contact the organizers here.

Ignite Talks is a fast-paced geek event started in 2006 by Brady Forrest and Bre Pettis. Since the first Ignite took place in Seattle around 10 years ago, Ignite has become an international phenomenon, with Ignite events produced in Helsinki, Tunisia, Paris, New York City and over 350 other locations in between.

Ignite’s mission is “Everyone Speaks”. We believe that public speaking builds confidence in individuals and that events like Ignite build community. Our goal is to make it possible for anyone, anywhere, to learn to present their ideas and their stories. Ignite Annapolis was founded in 2009 and has been held for the last three consecutive years at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

Learn more about Ignite Annapolis at www.igniteannapolis.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB