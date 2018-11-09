George Winston to perform at St. John’s Key Auditorium in March

Rams Head Promotions announces that George Winston will perform at the Francis Scott Key Auditorium on St. John’s College campus in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Tickets are on sale now!

Multi-instrumentalist George Winston began playing organ in 1967. In 1971 he switched to the acoustic piano after hearing recordings from the 1920s and the 1930s by the legendary stride pianists Thomas “Fats” Waller and the late Teddy Wilson. In addition to working on stride piano, he also at this time came up with his own style of melodic instrumental music on solo piano, called folk piano. Since 1972 George has released thirteen solo piano albums.

George Winston is also working on solo guitar and is recording the masters of the Hawaiian Slack Key guitar for an extensive series of albums for Dancing Cat Records. Slack Key is the name for the beautiful solo fingerstyle guitar tradition, unique to Hawaii, which began in the early 1800s and predated the steel guitar by over half a century.

Show Details

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Show: 8pm

Doors: 7pm

Tickets

Tickets available at Ticketfly.com

at the Rams Head Box Office

33 West Street, Annapolis, MD

or by calling (410) 268-4545.

$40-$55

