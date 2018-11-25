G Love and Special Sauce coming back to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)
Thursday, January 24
8pm | $30
- Love & Special Sauce
- Ron Artis II
Tuesday, January 29
8pm | $47.50
*Pre-Show Pop Up tickets available
Rahsaan Patterson
Sunday, February 17
8pm | $49.50
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
Thursday, March 7
8pm | $55
Los Lonely Boys
Saturday, April 13
8:30pm | $49.50
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
Saturday, April 20
8:30pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/26 Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary w. The Mastersons
11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum
11/29 ReBirth Brass Band
11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier
11/30 Rams Head Presents Lalah Hathaway at Maryland Hall
12/01 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer **All Ages Matinee
12/01 Scythian
12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/03 Josh Ritter w. Carsie Blanton
12/04 Josh Ritter w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding)
12/05 Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
12/06 Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove
12/7 – 12/9 Carbon Leaf w. Freddie & Francine (4 shows)
12/09 Comedian T.J. Miller
12/10 + 12/11 An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary
12/12 The Cowsills
12/13 Slim Man
12/14 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
12/15 LISSIE w. Brian Dunne *All Ages Matinee
12/15 Paula Poundstone
12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee
12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician
12/19 Dwele
12/20 BJ Thomas
12/21 Dublin 5
12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride
12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root
12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Comedian Sinbad
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson
12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
12/30 Seldom Scene
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB