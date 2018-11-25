G Love and Special Sauce coming back to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)

Thursday, January 24

8pm | $30

Love & Special Sauce Ron Artis II

Tuesday, January 29

8pm | $47.50

*Pre-Show Pop Up tickets available

Rahsaan Patterson

Sunday, February 17

8pm | $49.50

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Thursday, March 7

8pm | $55

Los Lonely Boys

Saturday, April 13

8:30pm | $49.50

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Saturday, April 20

8:30pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/26 Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary w. The Mastersons

11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum

11/29 ReBirth Brass Band

11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier

11/30 Rams Head Presents Lalah Hathaway at Maryland Hall

12/01 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer **All Ages Matinee

12/01 Scythian

12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/03 Josh Ritter w. Carsie Blanton

12/04 Josh Ritter w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding)

12/05 Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

12/06 Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove

12/7 – 12/9 Carbon Leaf w. Freddie & Francine (4 shows)

12/09 Comedian T.J. Miller

12/10 + 12/11 An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary

12/12 The Cowsills

12/13 Slim Man

12/14 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/15 LISSIE w. Brian Dunne *All Ages Matinee

12/15 Paula Poundstone

12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician

12/19 Dwele

12/20 BJ Thomas

12/21 Dublin 5

12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride

12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root

12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Comedian Sinbad

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson

12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

12/30 Seldom Scene

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB