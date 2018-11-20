FREE PROGRAM: Understanding how systematic racism shapes our community

Racism is a fierce, ever-present, challenging force, one which has structured the thinking, behavior, and actions of individuals and institutions since the beginning of U.S. history. To understand racism and effectively begin dismantling it requires an equally fierce, consistent, and committed effort. Racism is a fierce, ever-present, challenging force, one which has structured the thinking, behavior, and actions of individuals and institutions since the beginning of U.S. history. To understand racism and effectively begin dismantling it requires an equally fierce, consistent, and committed effort.

T his free community event will begin with a 2 1/2 hour “Groundwater” presentation on racial equity by the Racial Equity Institute (REI). REI uses historical data and stories to present a perspective that racism is fundamentally found in the structure of the nation. By examining modern-day characteristics of racial inequity, participants are introduced to an analysis that most find immediately helpful and relevant. Immediately following REI’s presentation, Dr. Pamela Brown (Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families) will walk through local data to help us understand the many ways this inequity shows up in our community and our systems here in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

A continental breakfast will be provided to all participants free of charge.

November 28, 2018 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts for the Creative Arts 801 Chase Street Annapolis, MD 21401

