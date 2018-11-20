“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

FREE PROGRAM: Understanding how systematic racism shapes our community

| November 20, 2018
Rams Head
Racism is a fierce, ever-present, challenging force, one which has structured the thinking, behavior, and actions of individuals and institutions since the beginning of U.S. history. To understand racism and effectively begin dismantling it requires an equally fierce, consistent, and committed effort.
This free community event will begin with a 2 1/2 hour “Groundwater” presentation on racial equity by the Racial Equity Institute (REI). REI uses historical data and stories to present a perspective that racism is fundamentally found in the structure of the nation. By examining modern-day characteristics of racial inequity, participants are introduced to an analysis that most find immediately helpful and relevant. Immediately following REI’s presentation, Dr. Pamela Brown (Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families) will walk through local data to help us understand the many ways this inequity shows up in our community and our systems here in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
A continental breakfast will be provided to all participants free of charge.
November 28, 2018 
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
801 Chase Street
Annapolis, MD 21401
Rams Head
 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here