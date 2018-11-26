REMINDER: Free parking in Annapolis for holiday season

The City of Annapolis will once again offer popular holiday parking options and discounts this year beginning Friday, November 23, and running through January 1, 2019. In addition, the City announces three new stops along the route for the FREEAnnapolis Circulator to better serve residents and visitors downtown.

Effective immediately, the Annapolis Circulator is adding a stop at the intersection of North Street and State Circle, just a block away from the popular Boutique District on Maryland Avenue and State Circle. The Circulator also now serves the intersection of School Street and Church Circle adjacent to Government House as well as the State Garage, a 726-space garage at 19 St. Johns Street. See details below.

Holiday parking benefits include:

Free, 3-Hour Parking at Meters:The city will offer three hours of free parking at metered spaces downtown effective November 23 through January 1, 2019. This parking will be available at all bagged parking spots on Main Street, Francis Street, West Street, Maryland Avenue, Prince George Street, City Dock, Calvert Street and Market Space.This benefit is for three hours only, and violators will be ticketed.

Expanded Circulator Service: The city will provide extended Circulator service for Midnight Madness on December 6, December 13 and December 20. On these days, two free Circulators will run from 4 p.m. to midnight from Park Place to West Street, State Garage at 19 St. Johns Street, State Circle (serving Maryland Avenue), to Church Circle, then Duke of Gloucester Street, to City Dock, up Main Street and back to West Street and Park Place. Track the Circulator’s location in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app to your smartphone and clicking “Annapolis.”

Online Prepay Discounts:For Midnight Madness and Small Business Saturday (November 24), guests who prepay for parking at www.AnnapolisParking.comcan purchase all day parking forjust $5 in the Gotts Court Garage and the Knighton Garage.

Free Parking at State Garage for Midnight Madness: State Garage at 19 St. Johns Street is free every weeknight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., so visitors for Midnight Madness should take advantage of this convenient parking option December 6, December 13, and December 20. Find the garage online here: www.annapolisparking.com/parking-locations/calvert-street-garage

Small Business Saturday (November 24) and Grand Illumination (November 25):The State Garage at 19 St. Johns Street is now a regular stop for the Circulator. Visitors for Small Business Saturday and Grand Illumination are encouraged to take advantage of the free parking at State Garage on weekends and then take the free Circulator to points of interest downtown.

To explore the city’s many parking options, go to www.AnnapolisParking.com.

Annapolis Circulator Adds Three New Stops

The North Street-State Circle stop will bring Circulator riders within footsteps of the many shops and restaurants along State Circle and Maryland Avenue.

The School Street-Church Circle stop gives visitors near the State House complex faster and more convenient service back to the three garages on West Street: Gott’s Court, Knighton, and Park Place.

The State Garage stop is designed to encourage visitors to take advantage of State Garage’s free public parking Monday-Friday 6 pm to 6 am and all weekend.

The Circulator’s complete route now consists of:

· Park Place – 5 Park Place

· Knighton Parking Garage – 1A Colonial Avenue

· Intersection of West Street & Calvert Street

· Gotts Court Parking Garage – 25 Northwest Street

· State Garage – 19 St. Johns Street

· North Street & State Circle

· School Street & State Circle

· Church Circle at South Street

· Church Circle near Main Street

· Noah Hillman Parking Garage – 150 Gorman Street

· Annapolis City Hall

· Annapolis City Dock

The Circulator operates Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can track the Circulator’s location in real time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app to their smartphone and clicking “Annapolis,” or visiting the mobile-friendly annapolisparking.com/circulator-alternative-transportation/and click “Track the Circulator.”

