Free guitars from Music & Arts

Music & Arts, the nation’s largest music lessons provider, continues its mission to promote and support the merits and joy of music education with a special opportunity for new musicians to get involved.

During Black Friday weekend (11/23-11/25), prospective students and their families are invited to visit a lesson studio near them and meet Music & Arts’ university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors. Those who enroll in a month of musical instrument lessons will receive their choice of a free Sea Foam Green Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, a Laurel Canyon full-size or ¾ size acoustic guitar, or a Laurel Canyon ukulele, while supplies last.*

“It’s been shown that people who learn a musical instrument do better in other areas of life, too,” says Renier Fee, Music & Arts marketing director. “And music lessons make a wonderful holiday gift for people of all ages, so we’d like to make it easier than ever before to learn by providing an instrument new students can use to get started.”

Music & Arts teaches over 1.5 million lessons per year, taught by university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors who provide customized lessons for a variety of musical instruments to fit all levels, ages, and genres of music. Each location strives to support music education and to encourage new musicians to begin a lifelong relationship with music.

To learn more about Music & Arts and this and other special Black Friday Weekend opportunities, visit a local store at www.MusicArts.com/stores . Local stores are in Severna Park, Crofton, Bowie, and Arundel Mills!

