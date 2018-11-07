Four injured when school bus rolls over on Solley Road in Orchard Beach

Just before 7am this morning. the paramedic unit from the Orchard Beach Fire Station came across the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus in the area of Solley Road and Energy Parkway.

As they pulled up to the scene, the 11 students on the bus were self-evacuating from the bus, which was on its side.

As a result of the accident, four patients with minor injuries have been transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. The patients include the driver of an SUV involved in the crash, two employees on the bus and one student. The other ten students were uninjured.

The bus involved was bus 328 transporting students to George Fox Middle School.

