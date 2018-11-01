First Sunday Arts Festival (Holiday Edition) this weekend!

As the holiday season approaches the popular First Sunday Arts Festival kicks off the holiday shopping season on November 4th on the historic streets and parks of Downtown Annapolis Maryland with some of the regions best artists, crafters, musicians and food.

This is your opportunity to have fun while shopping in a street festival with live music, cafes, food trucks and your neighbors. Here you can meet the people that make the items you select and truly get to appreciate the craftsmanship. Shop from Hand Crafted Jewelry, Wheel Thrown Pottery, hand knitted hats and scarves, Photography, paintings, candles, forged metal arts, Fused glass, home décor, and more.

The afternoon also includes a great line up of free entertainment/ Live music. For the kids there is face painting, and the coolest game room in town at Mission Escape Rooms – Annapolis.

Performers throughout the festival will be showcasing live music at four free performance stages including, Weisman Park near the Visit Annapolis Visitors Center which is a good spot to relax in the shade, the main stage next to Stan and Joe’s Saloon, City Gate Park on the second block of West Street, and on Calvert Street in Whitmore Park hosted by Priddy Music Academy.

Entertainment Schedule for November 4th:

Weisman Park next to Visit Annapolis

11am-1pm Cadillac Mule

2pm-4pm Starvation Army Band

Stan and Joe’s Saloon Parking Lot

12pm – 12:45pm Sons of the Severn Chorus

1:15pm-2pm All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis

3pm-5pm The Jello Boys

City Gate Park

1pm-3pm Lydia Martin

Whitmore Park

Noon-5pm Priddy Music Academy

As you shop at the festival be sure to check out the nearby unique boutiques and galleries in the Annapolis Arts District including Nancy Hammond Editions, The Annapolis Collection Gallery, FinArt Gallery & Studios, Whitehall Gallery, ArtFarm Annapolis, Wine & Design, Cindy Loo Hoo’s Boutique and more.

Show your support for the Arts, Made In USA and Made in Maryland by inviting your friends to First Sunday Arts Festival.

Parking is free all day at the Calvert Street Parking Garage at 19 St Johns Street and free parking until 4pm at the Whitmore Parking Garage at 25 Clay Street.

For artisan vendor opportunities or to learn more about the festival visit www.firstsundayarts.com

Also mark your calendar for December for the lighting of the Holiday Light Canopy and Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival on West Street.

For more information and updates visit www.firstsundayarts.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB