Firefly Festival scales back for 2019 dates, returns to a 3-day festival. Presale tickets November 16

Firefly Music Festival (fireflyfestival.com), the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, is returning to The Woodlands June 21-23, 2019. Firefly will kick off its eighth year with a number of improvements to the fan experience, including a streamlined three-day schedule, a slate of new programming and the launch of the Firefly Loyalty Program.

Over the years, Firefly Music Festival has engaged its fans to weigh in on a variety of important details, including lineup, merchandise designs, attractions, cocktails and food, festival amenities, and more.

To support feedback from those fans, Firefly 2019 will return to its roots and take place over three days, June 21-23. Event organizers have developed a lineup that will feature more artists over an entertainment-packed three-day schedule that is easier to attend for most fans. Firefly will now allow early entry for all campers on Thursday, June 20 and departure on Monday, June 24 included in all camping packages.

To celebrate the community that has supported it for nearly a decade, Firefly is launching its first-ever Firefly Loyalty Program. The Firefly Loyalty Program rewards returning fans with the first chance at passes for Firefly 2019, exclusive pricing, and other surprises along the way. Fans who have previously purchased or registered a wristband for Firefly qualify and will receive a unique code via email that will allow them access to the Loyalty Presale on November 16, 2018. During that 24-hour period only, General Admission and VIP passes can be purchased at special prices.

Additional details on where to stay, including upgraded camping, expanded glamping and new hotel packages as well as the 2019 artist lineup and slate of exciting new programming will be released soon.

