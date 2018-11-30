Fire rips through Severn home, injures 64-year old male

On November 29th at 12:45pm multiple callers to 9-1-1 reported smoke and flames coming from a home in the 500 block of Donaldson Avenue. First arriving firefighters found fire coming from the front and back of the single family, rancher style home.

They located fire on the first floor and in the basement and were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

A 64-year-old male occupant of the home suffered minor injuries and was transported by paramedics to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He is among the three adult occupants displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. Damages are estimated at $70,000. There were no other injuries.

