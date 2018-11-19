“Herrmann
“Engaging our Environment” to open at PMRC on December 19th

| November 19, 2018
“Engaging Our Environment”  a wildlife photography exhibit by John Henry Turner will open next month at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center!

Born and raised in Annapolis, John Henry “Jack” Turner, son of classically trained Portraitist Moe Hanson, Jack acquired an eye for composition, light and color.  which is evident in his work.

In his  passion to become a steward for the environment and his desire to foster a connection with nature, He travels the Chesapeake Bay searching for Eagles, Foxes, Shorebirds And more.  His powerful images create an intimate connection with nature.

Turner’s show will open with a free reception at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center on  December 19, 6-8PM and will be on display through March 30, 2019.

