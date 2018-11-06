ELECTION 2018: Our predictions for most Anne Arundel County races
We take out our crystal ball and offer some predictions on today’s races in Anne Arundel County. They are NOT endorsements, but simply reasonably reasoned guesses based on conversations with candidates, their supporters and detractors, and just the general conversation around the county.
We have a pretty good track record on these since 2009. Certainly not perfect, but more right than wrong! We will recap these as the results come in and give ourselves a critique when all the dust settles.
Please make sure you go out and vote! Vote for the man or woman that will represent YOU the best and not just because they have a R, D, L, G, or I after their name.
And tonight, as you are relaxing, let’s all raise a glass and toast the end of robocalls, surveys, and mailers until 2020!
We looked at the following races:
- Governor — Larry Hogan and Ben Jealous
- Comptroller — Anjali Phukan and Peter Franchot
- Attorney General — Craig Wolf and Brian Frosh
- US Senator — Tom Campbell and Ben Cardin
- US Congress — Charles Anthony and John Sarbanes
- State Senate District 30 — RonGeorge and Sarah Elfreth
- State Senate District 31 — Bryan Simonaire and Scott Harman
- State Senate District 33 — Ed Reilly and Eve Hurwitz
- House of Delegates District 30A — Chelsea Gill, Bob O’Shea, Mike Busch, Alice Cain
- House of Delegates District 30B — Seth Howard and Mike Shay
- House of Delegates District 31A — Brooks Bennet and Ned Carey
- House of Delegates District 31B — Brian Chisholm, Nic Kipke, Karen Simpson, and Harry Freeman
- House of Delegates District 32 — Mark Bailey, Patty Ewing, Tim Walters, Sandy Bartlett, Mark Chang, and Mike Rogers
- House of Delegates District 33 — Tony McConkey, Mike Malone, Sid Saab, Heather Bagnall, Tracie Hovermale, Pam Luby
- School District 1 — Candace Antwine and David Starr
- School District 4 — Melissa Ellis and Julie Hummer
- School District 5 — Terry Gilleland and Dana Schallheim
- School District 7 — Michelle Corkadel and Latecia Hicks
- Orphans Court Judge — Nancy Phelps, Alan Rezpkowski, Maureen Carr-York, and Vickie Gipson
- Register of Wills — Lauren Parker and Joe Janosky
- Clerk of the Court — Doug Arnold and Scott Poyer
- States Attorney — Wes Adams and Anne Colt Leitess
- Sheriff — Jim Fredericks and James Williams
- County Council District 7– Jessica Haire and James Kitchin
- County Council District 6 — Mike Christman and Lisa Rodvien
- County Council District 5 — Amanda Fiedler and Dawn Myers
- County Council District 4 — Torrey Snow and Andrew Pruski
- County Council District 3 — Nathan Volke and Deb Ritchie
- County Council District 2 — Tom Gardner and Allison Pickard
- County Council District 1 — Kim Burns and Sarah Lacey
- County Executive — Steve Schuh and Steuart Pittman
